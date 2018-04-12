IHOP is hiring for all position at Metro Detroit locations

Company Name:
IHOP
Locations:
- 31117 Little Mack Road ROSEVILLE, MI 48066-4557 586-293 2838
- 29202 Woodward Ave ROYAL OAK, MI 48073-0901 248-544 0908
- 13785 Lakeside Circle STERLING HEIGHTS, MI 48313-1315 586-566 5554
- 24140 Ford Road DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI 48127-3231 313-274 0577
- 43317 Grand River Avenue NOVI, MI 48375-1739 248-773-8444
- 2187 S Telegraph Road BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI 48302-0250 248-333 7522
- 2701 E Jefferson Ave DETROIT, MI 48207-4105 313-393 7166
- 2255 Tittabawassee Road SAGINAW, MI 48604-9427 989-790 7340
- 2771 E Grand River Ave EAST LANSING, MI 48823-4710 517-337 8311
- 5245 Pickard Street MOUNT PLEASANT, MI 48858-5011 989-773 4050
- 5946 N. Sheldon Road CANTON, MI 48187-3154 734-254-9846
- 1240 Dixie Highway MONROE, MI 48162-5201 734-639-2074
- 3227 Miller Rd. Flint Township, MI 48507 810- 285-8462
Job Summary
As a 24/7 restaurant, we offer flexible scheduling and competitive pay wages. Our team is looking for energetic and enthusiastic people who enjoy working in a team oriented, friendly environment. Our team places a heavy emphasis on training and providing opportunities for advancement.
Positions available are:
- Cooks
- Servers
- Host
- Dishwashers
- Managers
