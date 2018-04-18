In-house Assembler wanted in Livonia

Job Title
In-house Assembler
Advance Staffing
Livonia. MI
Full Time
In-house installers will build aluminum awnings, enclosures and handrails in the warehouse to be installed at customer locations. Will be trained on the job on how to build these products.
Must be able to read a tape measure. Must be able to use hand tools, drills, power saws and a band saw. Must be mechanically inclined.
Online: http://www.advancestaffingonline.com/job-postings/apply/7418/
Email: resume@advancestaffingonline.com
Fax: 734-943-6094
