Industrial Products Estimator position open in Sterling Heights

Job Title

Industrial Products Estimator

More Headlines

Location

Sterling Heights, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Prepare cost estimates for industrial manufacturing and or services to aid management in bidding on or determining price of product or services. Estimates will be specialized according to particular service performed, type of product manufactured and industry served.

Responsibilities and Duties

Additional Requirements:

Consult with clients, vendors, personnel in other departments to discuss and formulate estimates and resolve issues.

Analyze blueprints and other documentation to prepare time, cost, materials, and labor estimates.

Prepare estimates for use in selecting vendors or subcontractors.

Confer with engineers, architects, owners, contractors and subcontractors on changes and adjustments to cost estimates.

Prepare estimates used by management for purposes such as planning, organizing, and scheduling work.

Prepare cost and expenditure statements and other necessary documentation at regular intervals for the duration of the project.

Assess cost effectiveness of products, projects or services, tracking actual costs relative to bids as the project develops.

Set up cost monitoring and reporting systems and procedures.

Conduct special studies to develop and establish standard hour and related cost data or to effect cost reduction.

Review material and labor requirements to decide whether it is more cost-effective to produce or purchase components.

Qualifications and Skills

Ideal candidate will have:

5-10 years design experience in estimating costs. Have experience with the design of motion systems and special machines. Have an in-depth knowledge of fabrication, machining and other manufacturing processes. Be proficient in the basic use of Solid Works or Auto Cad.

How to apply

Send cover letter and curriculum vitæ to: recruitment-us@serapid.com

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.