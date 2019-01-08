Industry Specific Staffing looking to hire 500 substitute teachers

DETROIT - Job Title

Hiring 500 substitute teachers

Location

Metro Detroit area

Company Name

Industry Specific Staffing

Job Type

By day

Job Summary

Do you have 60 credits from a college or university? Have you enjoyed working with groups of children? Come join us and make a positive influence on the children of Metro Detroit! A minimum of $104 a day with a possibility of $125 with pay day every Friday.

Responsibilities and Duties

Substitute teacher

Qualifications and Skills

Clear fingerprint check

60 credits from university or college

Experience working with children in groups for at least 3 months, church groups do qualify

How to Apply

Please send resume to placement@isscompanies.com or call 248-356-3400 Option 2

