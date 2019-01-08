Jobs

Industry Specific Staffing looking to hire 500 substitute teachers

DETROIT - Job Title

Hiring 500 substitute teachers

More Headlines

Location

Metro Detroit area

Company Name

Industry Specific Staffing

Job Type

By day

Job Summary

Do you have 60 credits from a college or university? Have you enjoyed working with groups of children? Come join us and make a positive influence on the children of Metro Detroit! A minimum of $104 a day with a possibility of $125 with pay day every Friday.

Responsibilities and Duties

Substitute teacher

Qualifications and Skills

  • Clear fingerprint check
  • 60 credits from university or college
  • Experience working with children in groups for at least 3 months, church groups do qualify

How to Apply

Please send resume to placement@isscompanies.com or call 248-356-3400 Option 2

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.