Industry Specific Staffing looking to hire 500 substitute teachers

DETROIT - Job Title
Hiring 500 substitute teachers
Location
Metro Detroit area
Company Name
Industry Specific Staffing
Job Type
By day
Job Summary
Do you have 60 credits from a college or university? Have you enjoyed working with groups of children? Come join us and make a positive influence on the children of Metro Detroit! A minimum of $104 a day with a possibility of $125 with pay day every Friday.
Responsibilities and Duties
Substitute teacher
Qualifications and Skills
- Clear fingerprint check
- 60 credits from university or college
- Experience working with children in groups for at least 3 months, church groups do qualify
How to Apply
Please send resume to placement@isscompanies.com or call 248-356-3400 Option 2
