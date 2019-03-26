Industry Specific Staffing looking to hire Substitute Teachers

DETROIT - Job Title

Substitute Teacher

Company Name

Industry Specific Staffing

Location

Metro Detroit Area

Job Type

By day

Job Summary

Be a positive influence on our children in Metro Detroit, work your own hours, and get paid every Friday!

Responsibilities and Duties

60 credits from a university or college

Must pass fingerprint check

Experience with groups of children for over 3 months

How to apply

Please send resumes to placement@isscompanies.com Or call for more information at 248-356-3400

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.