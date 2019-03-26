Industry Specific Staffing looking to hire Substitute Teachers

DETROIT - Job Title
Substitute Teacher
Company Name
Industry Specific Staffing
Location
Metro Detroit Area
Job Type
By day
Job Summary
Be a positive influence on our children in Metro Detroit, work your own hours, and get paid every Friday!
Responsibilities and Duties
- 60 credits from a university or college
- Must pass fingerprint check
- Experience with groups of children for over 3 months
How to apply
Please send resumes to placement@isscompanies.com Or call for more information at 248-356-3400
