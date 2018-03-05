Job Title

Instrumentation Electronics Technician needed in Pontiac, Mich.

Hourly Rate

Contract

Job Summary

Description:

Responsible for the complete support of research laboratory and test cell operations where decisions are made within the limits of general practices and standards. Use independent judgment and will receive direct guidance from peer support staff, researchers and/or engineers.

Responsibilities and Duties

Works closely with multi-disciplined engineering and support teams to understand functional requirements and implement appropriate solutions

Ability to troubleshoot many-faceted technical/mechanical problems down to component level

Implements design and technical changes as required

Dedicated to meeting the expectations and requirements of internal customers in a timely manner

High level of oral and written communication skills

High level of interpersonal skills to work independently and effectively with others

Communicate information to internal customers and to quickly find common ground with peers and solve problems for the good of the project

Effectively deals with ambiguity and effectively copes with change

Stays abreast of new technology and competitive products including electrification

Focused on continuous improvement: test instrumentation and laboratory equipment processes

Clearly document all test cell related changes and improvements

Follows all safe operating practices

Understand and follow safety and machine shop guidelines



Qualifications and Skills

Absolutely required: Experience with engine emissions measurement equipment (Horiba, AVL smoke/opacity meters, MKS FTIR, etc.) service, calibration, operation and measurement techniques

Associates degree in electronics technology or 7+ years of research laboratory test environment experience

Understanding of electronics theory and principles of operation of mechanical and electrical systems, as well as battery knowledge and electrification

High level of analytical ability where problems are unusual and difficult

Experience in troubleshooting sensors, transducers and actuators commonly used for engine testing

Experience in operating and troubleshooting typical engine test support articles and test cell equipment such as oil and coolant conditioning systems, conditioned air systems, fuel flow systems etc.

Experience with research test equipment used in calibration, automated testing, data logging, etc.

Experience with temperature controllers, PID loops, 4-20 mA current loops and all other closed loop feedback systems

Proficient with Microsoft Office

Strong ability to read and understand electronics schematics, as well as design and fabricate unique test instrumentation used in research laboratory environment

Demonstrated ability to problem solve in the fast-changing test system environment



How to apply

Please send resume here.

