Job Title
Instrumentation Electronics Technician needed in Pontiac, Mich.
Hourly Rate
Contract
Job Summary
Description:
Responsible for the complete support of research laboratory and test cell operations where decisions are made within the limits of general practices and standards. Use independent judgment and will receive direct guidance from peer support staff, researchers and/or engineers.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Works closely with multi-disciplined engineering and support teams to understand functional requirements and implement appropriate solutions
- Ability to troubleshoot many-faceted technical/mechanical problems down to component level
- Implements design and technical changes as required
- Dedicated to meeting the expectations and requirements of internal customers in a timely manner
- High level of oral and written communication skills
- High level of interpersonal skills to work independently and effectively with others
- Communicate information to internal customers and to quickly find common ground with peers and solve problems for the good of the project
- Effectively deals with ambiguity and effectively copes with change
- Stays abreast of new technology and competitive products including electrification
- Focused on continuous improvement: test instrumentation and laboratory equipment processes
- Clearly document all test cell related changes and improvements
- Follows all safe operating practices
- Understand and follow safety and machine shop guidelines
Qualifications and Skills
- Absolutely required: Experience with engine emissions measurement equipment (Horiba, AVL smoke/opacity meters, MKS FTIR, etc.) service, calibration, operation and measurement techniques
- Associates degree in electronics technology or 7+ years of research laboratory test environment experience
- Understanding of electronics theory and principles of operation of mechanical and electrical systems, as well as battery knowledge and electrification
- High level of analytical ability where problems are unusual and difficult
- Experience in troubleshooting sensors, transducers and actuators commonly used for engine testing
- Experience in operating and troubleshooting typical engine test support articles and test cell equipment such as oil and coolant conditioning systems, conditioned air systems, fuel flow systems etc.
- Experience with research test equipment used in calibration, automated testing, data logging, etc.
- Experience with temperature controllers, PID loops, 4-20 mA current loops and all other closed loop feedback systems
- Proficient with Microsoft Office
- Strong ability to read and understand electronics schematics, as well as design and fabricate unique test instrumentation used in research laboratory environment
- Demonstrated ability to problem solve in the fast-changing test system environment
