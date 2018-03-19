Jobs

Intervention Specialist wanted in Mount Clemens

Job Title

Intervention Specialist

Location

Mount Clemens

Job Type

Part-time

Job Summary

  • Work with youth, ages 12-17, who are experiencing crisis, homeless and runaway situations. 
  • State licensed, non-profit program houses up to 6 youth at a time for up to 21 days. 
  • 24 hour agency that needs around the clock coverage of 7 a.m.- 3 p.m., 3-11 p.m. and 11 p.m.- 7 a.m. shifts. The immediate need are individuals who can work mostly 3-11 p.m. Monday thru Friday, midnights Thursday, and all weekend shifts. All Intervention Specialists share in holiday coverage. 
  • *$9.25/hour. Bonus hour of pay for midnight and weekend shifts. Time and a half on holidays. Yes, the pay stinks but for those going into the human services, the position provides excellent experience!

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Assist the clients with their daily schedule and routine. 
  • Facilitate life skills, educational and recreational activities. 
  • Provide support and guidance to the clients. 
  • Handle crisis calls 
  • Perform in-person assessments on prospective clients. 
  • Assist with building maintenance and organization. 
  • Assist with program promotion and outreach. 
  • Client and contact related documentation. 

Qualifications and Skills

  • A minimum of 2 years of college in the human services field (human services, social work, psychology, mental health, criminal justice) and supervisory/leadership experience with adolescents is required. 
  • Consent to a criminal background check, child abuse and neglect background check and proof of a negative TB test. 
  • Individuals must have excellent written and communication skills, the desire to work as part of a team and the ability to multi-task. 
  • Individuals must be mature, patient and present as a positive role model.

How to apply

Email resumes to Jane Kauffman, Program Manager at jkauffman@familyyouth.com.

