Intervention Specialist wanted in Mount Clemens

Job Title
Intervention Specialist
Location
Mount Clemens
Job Type
Part-time
Job Summary
- Work with youth, ages 12-17, who are experiencing crisis, homeless and runaway situations.
- State licensed, non-profit program houses up to 6 youth at a time for up to 21 days.
- 24 hour agency that needs around the clock coverage of 7 a.m.- 3 p.m., 3-11 p.m. and 11 p.m.- 7 a.m. shifts. The immediate need are individuals who can work mostly 3-11 p.m. Monday thru Friday, midnights Thursday, and all weekend shifts. All Intervention Specialists share in holiday coverage.
- *$9.25/hour. Bonus hour of pay for midnight and weekend shifts. Time and a half on holidays. Yes, the pay stinks but for those going into the human services, the position provides excellent experience!
Responsibilities and Duties
- Assist the clients with their daily schedule and routine.
- Facilitate life skills, educational and recreational activities.
- Provide support and guidance to the clients.
- Handle crisis calls
- Perform in-person assessments on prospective clients.
- Assist with building maintenance and organization.
- Assist with program promotion and outreach.
- Client and contact related documentation.
Qualifications and Skills
- A minimum of 2 years of college in the human services field (human services, social work, psychology, mental health, criminal justice) and supervisory/leadership experience with adolescents is required.
- Consent to a criminal background check, child abuse and neglect background check and proof of a negative TB test.
- Individuals must have excellent written and communication skills, the desire to work as part of a team and the ability to multi-task.
- Individuals must be mature, patient and present as a positive role model.
How to apply
Email resumes to Jane Kauffman, Program Manager at jkauffman@familyyouth.com.
