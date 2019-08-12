IT service desk position open at Stefanini

Job Title
Helpdesk Technician/IT Service Desk
Company Name
Stefanini
Location
Southfield, MI
Job Type
Part-time or full-time availability
Job Summary
- Provide professional end-user support via telephone, email or web submits.
- Provide restorative or maintenance actions to resolve end-user problems.
- Respond to end-user problems based on standard procedures.
- Track incidents and calls, including but not limited to entering data into the database timely and accurately.
- May be responsible for ensuring systems are configured properly.
Qualifications and Skills
- High school diploma or equivalent required.
- Prior Tier I help desk experience.
- Excellent customer service skills.
- Solid foundation of personal computer experience.
- Troubleshooting capability.
- Overall knowledge of desktop productivity products.
- Ability to work in a team environment.
- Proven ability to remain flexible in a changing environment.
- Attendance and schedule adherence are requirements of this position.
- May require additional project-specific training.
How to apply
Go to https://chu.tbe.taleo.net/chu04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=STEFANINI&cws=39&rid=33604 and click "apply for this position."
