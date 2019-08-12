Jobs

IT service desk position open at Stefanini

Digital media company seeking help desk technician

iStock/RBFried

Job Title
Helpdesk Technician/IT Service Desk

Company Name
Stefanini

Location
Southfield, MI

Job Type
Part-time or full-time availability

Job Summary

  • Provide professional end-user support via telephone, email or web submits. 
  • Provide restorative or maintenance actions to resolve end-user problems. 
  • Respond to end-user problems based on standard procedures.
  • Track incidents and calls, including but not limited to entering data into the database timely and accurately. 
  • May be responsible for ensuring systems are configured properly. 

Qualifications and Skills

  • High school diploma or equivalent required. 
  • Prior Tier I help desk experience. 
  • Excellent customer service skills. 
  • Solid foundation of personal computer experience. 
  • Troubleshooting capability. 
  • Overall knowledge of desktop productivity products. 
  • Ability to work in a team environment. 
  • Proven ability to remain flexible in a changing environment. 
  • Attendance and schedule adherence are requirements of this position. 
  • May require additional project-specific training. 


How to apply
Go to https://chu.tbe.taleo.net/chu04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=STEFANINI&cws=39&rid=33604 and click "apply for this position."

