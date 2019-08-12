IT service desk position open at Stefanini

iStock/RBFried

Job Title

Helpdesk Technician/IT Service Desk

Company Name

Stefanini

Location

Southfield, MI

Job Type

Part-time or full-time availability

Job Summary

Provide professional end-user support via telephone, email or web submits.

Provide restorative or maintenance actions to resolve end-user problems.

Respond to end-user problems based on standard procedures.

Track incidents and calls, including but not limited to entering data into the database timely and accurately.

May be responsible for ensuring systems are configured properly.

Qualifications and Skills

High school diploma or equivalent required.

Prior Tier I help desk experience.

Excellent customer service skills.

Solid foundation of personal computer experience.

Troubleshooting capability.

Overall knowledge of desktop productivity products.

Ability to work in a team environment.

Proven ability to remain flexible in a changing environment.

Attendance and schedule adherence are requirements of this position.

May require additional project-specific training.



How to apply

Go to https://chu.tbe.taleo.net/chu04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=STEFANINI&cws=39&rid=33604 and click "apply for this position."

