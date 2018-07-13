JB Cutting Inc. hiring Production Associate in Mt. Clemens

Job Title

Production Associate

Company Name

JB Cutting Inc.

Location

Mt. Clemens

Job Type

Full-time

Job Summary

Production Associate – Offering profit sharing, competitive pay, and matching 401K.

JB Cutting Inc. is a 2nd generation family owned company located in the heart of Mt. Clemens. Our mission is to build an exceptional team that is committed to delivering the highest quality products and services to our customers. That's why JBC is a nationally preferred thermofoil door manufacturer in the home storage, kitchen, and bath industries.

JBC strives to provide a structured, fast-paced, engaging, all hands-on deck environment where initiative is recognized, and hard work is rewarded. We're a growing company with great career opportunities.

Responsibilities and Duties

The production associate positions include benefits after 90 days, matching 401K program, competitive pay, PTO, paid holidays, employee appreciation, team building events and more.

Without our production associates, our customers wouldn't be getting the high-quality products they love. Our production associates are team players that are willing to do whatever it takes. You may be spraying, trimming, edge banding, working in the warehouse, crate building, assembling, packing, painting and more. We're looking for flexibility and coachability.

We won't lie to you, it is a fast-paced environment, long days on your feet, and physical work. You could be standing, bending, kneeling and lifting up to 50 pounds frequently. Being a production associate is no joke and it takes someone who takes pride in their work and wants to deliver the best product possible.

Qualifications and Skills

Do you have what it takes? We'll train you, all you need is the initiative to learn and desire to grow? Are you ready? Apply today and join our dedicated, fun and passionate team!

JB Cutting is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer.

How to apply

Apply online at http://jbcutting.com/employment/ or send your resume to hr@jbcutting.com

