JCPenney holding national hiring day ahead of holiday season; 300 positions in Metro Detroit

JCPenney will be hiring 300 seasonal associates in Metro Detroit to prepare for holiday shopping, the retailer announced Thursday.

The company plans to hire approximately 39,000 seasonal employees across the country. Available positions include cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant and more.

The retailer says seasonal employees will be offered a full associate discount up to 25%, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

A national hiring day will take place Tuesday, October 16 from 2-8 p.m. in which management will hold in-person interviews and make employment offers to qualified candidates on-the-spot.

Job seekers can apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store at applicant kiosks prior to attending the hiring event.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.