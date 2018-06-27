JCPenney to hire 150 seasonal associates in Metro Detroit stores for busy back-to-school season

DETROIT - JCPenney plans to hire 18,000 seasonal associates across the country with 150 positions available in Metro Detroit.

Back-to-school season brings many deals and crowds of shoppers looking for the newest styles for the school year. JCPenney plans to prepare for the crowds by hiring seasonal associates at various store positions.

More Headlines

The company plans to hire 150 seasonal associates throughout the Metro Detroit stores. The available customer service and support positions include cashier, replenishment specialist, beauty consultant at Sephora inside JCPenney and more. JCPenney offers seasonal associates a full associate discount up to 25%, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

JCPenney is also seeking experienced stylists to be part of the company’s salon program. Incoming stylists could set their own hours and pricing while receiving a premier commission plan from the salon.

Highly experienced stylists can also take advantage of flexible scheduling with no overhead costs. JCPenney salon stylists can enjoy perks such as paid artistic training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off and 401K eligibility.

To schedule an interview with a local JCPenney general manager or for more information, please contact JCPenney Corporate Communications & Public Relations at 972-431-3400 or jcpnews@jcp.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.