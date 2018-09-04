Jewish Association for Residential Care holding career event in Farmington Hills

Job Title

Direct Support Professionals & Respite/Independent Living Workers

Company Name

JARC (Jewish Association for Residential Care)

Location

Various

Job Type

Hourly, Part Time and Full Time

Job Summary

JARC (Michigan based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization), a premier residential services provider for people with developmental disabilities, announced that they will be hiring 50 direct care professionals at their September 7 career event to bolster services provided to their 174 clients in their 80 residential settings throughout Metro Detroit.

The event will be held at the JARC headquarters located at 30301 Northwestern Highway in Farmington Hills on Friday, September 7 from 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Open positions include: Direct Support Professionals & Respite/Independent Living Workers.

Responsibilities and Duties

Employees will provide personal assistance to individuals who have developmental disabilities. Working in a group home environment, they may assist with a variety of daily tasks including personal grooming, meal preparation, feeding and light housework. Full paid training will be provided. There are no nursing skills required.

Qualifications and Skills

HS Diploma / GED

How to apply

Attend the Career Event on September 7.

For more information, contact JARC at 248-538-6611 or visit jobs@jarc.org.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.