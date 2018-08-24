JG Kern holding job fair in Sterling Heights for CNC operators

Company Name

JG Kern

Location

44044 Merrill, Sterling Heights, MI 48314

Job Type

Full Time - Hourly

Job Summary

Express Employment is excited to partner with JG Kern one of the leading metal removal manufacturers in Sterling Heights. They are seeking 25 experienced and entry-level CNC operators.

JG Kern prides themselves in employing sound environmental strategies along with producing quality products.

Qualifications and Skills

We are looking for candidates with mechanical ability that we can depend on with great attendance history and a positive attitude.

$11 - $15/hr, depending on experience

1st Shift – 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

2nd Shift - 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

3rd Shift - 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. *Majority of positions are on 3rd Shift*

How to apply

Attend the job fair Wednesday, August 29th, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

JG Kern, 44044 Merrill, Sterling Heights, MI 48314

Please bring 2 pieces of ID and a current resume.

If unable to attend the job fair:

Resumes may be emailed to jobs.troymi@ expresspros.com

Apply online at ExpressTroy.com

