Gestamp is holding a job fair on March 3 where they plan to offer 100 jobs.

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 3

WHERE: Chelsea Comfort Inn/Village Conference Center -- 1465 Commerce Park Drive, Chelsea MI

Open Positions:

Production Team Members/Team Leads

Maintenance Technicians/ Supervisors

Shipping & Receiving

Press Techs/Press Members

Material Handlers/Forklift

Quality Inspectors/Supervisors

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.