JOB FAIR: Aubree's is hiring 50-70 for new Westland restaurant

Aubree’s Pizzeria & Grill, headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, will open its newest location at 37300 Warren Road in Westland in late April.

The restaurant seeks to hire 50-70 high-energy, ambitious employees for hosts, servers, bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, and more. Aubree’s offers employees an enjoyable work atmosphere with several advantages including flexible work schedules and advancement opportunities within a growing company. In addition to the open interviews taking place at the time and location below, online applications are welcome via email at westland@aubrees.com.

Aubree’s Westland will feature a comfortable dining room, bar area, and separate dining space for special events. In addition to its well-known, high-quality pizza, Aubree’s offers a diverse menu of burgers, sandwiches, salads, entrees, Michigan craft beer, and more.

WHEN:

Thursday, March 22, 12 noon to 7 p.m.

Friday, March 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE:

City Hall, 36300 Warren Rd., Westland, MI 48185

CONTACT:

For more information about Aubree’s Westland and the hiring process, email westland@aubrees.com.

Since its start in 1972 in Depot Town in Ypsilanti, Michigan, Aubree’s has grown into full-service, family-friendly restaurants known for its legendary pizza, which is available with classic, deep dish, or gluten-free dough. A diverse grill menu features hand-pattied burgers, unique sandwiches, such as the B.A.T. (bacon, avocado, tomato) Grilled Cheese, fresh salads, and classic entrees. A full bar highlights several Michigan Craft Breweries and Aubree’s-specific craft cocktails. Aubree’s prides itself on being a part of the community and is active in supporting local schools, charities, and organizations. Follow Aubree’s social media channels at facebook.com/AubreesPizza or @AubreesMI on Twitter. For additional information, visit aubrees.com, or send an email to social@aubrees.com.

