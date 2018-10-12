Job fair in Detroit will aim to connect employers with job seekers from under-served populations

DETROIT - Wayne United will be holding a job fair aimed at connecting employers with job seekers from under-served populations, including veterans, refugees, immigrants, and returning citizens.

The job fair will be held Wednesday, October 17 from 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 8200 West Outer Drive in Detroit.

Attendees who register online by Monday, Oct. 15 are eligible to submit resumes to participating employers in advance of the job fair. Job seekers can register here. Walk-in participants will also be welcome.

Participating employers in Wayne County include Kelly Services, Belle Tire, Quality Metal, and Care One Senior Care.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.