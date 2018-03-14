JOB FAIR: Maintenance Tech, Prep Personnel, General Helper, Leasing Agent jobs available

Hartman & Tyner, Inc. owns and operates 29 apartment communities in Michigan, with the majority of our communities in Oakland County.

We will be holding a job fair on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 from 3 p.m. through 7 p.m.

Candidates will receive on-the-spot interviews for several positions within our company, such as Maintenance Technician, Prep Personnel, General Helper, Leasing Agents, and Property Managers.

Our company offers paid training for qualified candidates and a full benefit package.

The job fair will be held at: 580 Bloomfield Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326.

Candidates can also send their resume to careers@hartmantyner.com.

If you would like any additional information, please do not hesitate to contact me.

