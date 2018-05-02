Job1America currently seeking New Vehicle Drivers in Sterling Heights

Job Title

New Vehicle Driver

Company Name

Job1America

Location

Sterling Heights

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Immediate openings - currently seeking reliable people to add to our team. We need new vehicle drivers for a high volume, fast paced automotive vehicle shipping yard in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Health insurance, vacation pay/holiday pay/retention bonus available. Weekly pay-1st shift starts at 4:45am, 2nd shift starts at 4:30pm, 12 hour shifts.

Responsibilities and Duties

Responsibilities include but are not limited to; shuttling vehicles from the end of the line in the assembly plant to their next destination in the yard, scanning and inspecting. Vehicle handlers move 75-100+ vehicles per shift, and are expected to work outdoors in all weather conditions.

Qualifications and Skills

Flexibility in scheduling is key as production requirements for vehicle builds change often. Weekend work is mandatory.

Must have a clean driving record, and be able to pass a background check as well as a pre-employment drug screen.

Must also have reliable transportation to get to and from work.

How to apply

Please submit resume -- rstoi@job1america.com

