Jr. Planning Coordinator position open in Lake Orion

Job Title

Jr. Planning Coordinator

Location

Lake Orion

Job Type

Full-Time

Job Summary

The Jr. Planning Coordinator is responsible for managing and maintaining the ERP system to ensure all data is up to date, credible ensuring any capacity or load changes can be identified in a timely manner, and enabling a smooth transition to increased or decreased loads from customer base.

Responsibilities and Duties

Set up new job plans and attend associated Kickoff meetings

Actively engage in Scheduling/Planning based on throughput and customer needs

Communicate status for a particular job

Create project files for new jobs

Create schedule cards for shop operations, communicate to appropriate departments.

Update plans for material and outside vendor spend

Maintain production plans for new and existing jobs, ensuring accuracy

Review capacity demands and assist in outsourcing requests as needed

Ensure effective communication between the planning department and all other functions

Qualifications and Skills

High school diploma or GED required

Experience in manufacturing, production planning, or supporting manufacturing planning process

Experience demonstrating problem solving abilities & resourcefulness

ERP experience; SAP preferred

Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft office suite

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

This position must meet Export Control compliance requirements, therefore a "US Person" as defined by 22.C.F.R. § is required

