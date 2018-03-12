Jr. Planning Coordinator position open in Lake Orion

Job Title
Jr. Planning Coordinator
Location
Lake Orion
Job Type
Full-Time
Job Summary
The Jr. Planning Coordinator is responsible for managing and maintaining the ERP system to ensure all data is up to date, credible ensuring any capacity or load changes can be identified in a timely manner, and enabling a smooth transition to increased or decreased loads from customer base.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Set up new job plans and attend associated Kickoff meetings
- Actively engage in Scheduling/Planning based on throughput and customer needs
- Communicate status for a particular job
- Create project files for new jobs
- Create schedule cards for shop operations, communicate to appropriate departments.
- Update plans for material and outside vendor spend
- Maintain production plans for new and existing jobs, ensuring accuracy
- Review capacity demands and assist in outsourcing requests as needed
- Ensure effective communication between the planning department and all other functions
Qualifications and Skills
- High school diploma or GED required
- Experience in manufacturing, production planning, or supporting manufacturing planning process
- Experience demonstrating problem solving abilities & resourcefulness
- ERP experience; SAP preferred
- Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft office suite
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- This position must meet Export Control compliance requirements, therefore a "US Person" as defined by 22.C.F.R. § is required
How to apply
Please apply directly to our website here.
