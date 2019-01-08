JVS to host hiring blitz for Immediate Direct Care/Engagement and Job Coach Positions

SOUTHFIELD,Mich - JVS Human Services will host a hiring blitz for Direct Care/Engagement and Job Coach positions.

The details of the hiring blitz are:

JVS Hiring Blitz

Thursday Jan 10, 2019

2:00-6:00 p.m.

29699 Southfield Road, Southfield, Mich 48076

Direct care staff and job coaches for JVS plan, implement and supervise activities that promote a healthy, active and social lifestyle for people with disabilities.

Positions are located in either Southfield or Detroit and are full or part-time with weekday, daytime hours. Starting pay is $10.90-$12.20 an hour. A competitive benefits package is included.

"We are seeking candidates who have a passion for engaging with people on the path to employment and community inclusion," said Debra Yamstein, vice president of Non- Vocational and Senior Adult Services and JVS Human Services.

Applicants must be at least 21 with a high school diploma or equivalency. Experience serving individuals with disabilities is preferred. Applicants must also pass MVR and background checks in order to transport client in agency vehicles.

No appointment is required to attend the event. JVS staff will be on hand to conduct interviews and offer positions on-the-spot. Interested applicants should visit www.jvsdet.org/DirectCare in advance of the event for detailed job descriptions and to complete an application.

About JVS Human Services

With more than 75 years helping metropolitan Detroiters realize their life's potential, JVS is an award-winning human services organization with four main location in the metro area. Through a variety of programs designed to help people maximize their self-sufficiency, the agency helps job seekers jump-start their job searches, provides jobs and meaningful programs for people with disabilities and helps seniors remain active and engaged.