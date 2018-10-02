Kelly Services in Saline looking for automotive assembly workers

Job Title
Automotive Assembly
Company Name
Kelly Services
Location
Saline, MI
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
We are hiring for the acknowledged leader in automotive exterior functional components, industrial and structural extrusions and assemblies, and a broad range of standard and custom extrusions.
Responsibilities and Duties
Working on an assembly line putting parts together.
Qualifications and Skills
Assembly experience
How to apply
Send resume debr210@kellyservices.com or call 734 478-0681
