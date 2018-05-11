Kelly Services looking for Production Operator in New Boston

Job Title

Production Operator

More Headlines

Company Name

Kelly Services

Location

New Boston, MI

Job Type

Hourly - full-time

Job Summary

Production Operators will work at one of our premier customers in New Boston, MI. The position will involve assembly and/or machine operation of blow molded fuel systems. Production Operators will perform multiple jobs within the production area on automated and semi-automated equipment in a fast paced environment.

Essential Functions:

Authority and responsibility to stop production when a quality or safety issue arises. Removes flash from blow molded tank, inspects visually for defects, weighs tank, and places tank into post-mold cooling fixtures. Operates computer systems to identify tank production data. Perform Quality Inspections and records data. Position requires, walking, standing, sitting, bending, stooping, reaching and climbing. Works within the operator classification on all production lines and stations for job rotations.

$11 - $11.35 /hour (time and half after 40 hours/double time for 7th day in work week) - Paid lunches and breaks

This is a great company to work for, awesome culture and a great reputation! Ultra clean environment, high safety standards and great training! Air conditioned!

These openings are for full time with permanent hire opportunity at 90 days with pay increase.

This is a Union facility with full union benefits and protection at permanent hire.

Qualifications and Skills

High School Diploma or GED equivalent.

6+ Months of manufacturing, assembly or machine operation experience.

How to apply

Forward your resume to Heather Wilkins at heather.wilkins@kellyservices.com

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.