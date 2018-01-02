Kmart needs checkout service supervisor in Warren

Kmart is seeking a checkout service supervisor in Warren.

Job Description

Req/Job ID: 904135BR

Employing Entity: Kmart Corporation

Employment Category: Regular, Part-time

Job Function: Team Lead

Store ID: 04206: WARREN, MI

Provides “World Class” Member Service by surprising and delighting our members everyday. Supervises fast and efficient cash register operations. Observes member traffic and calls for additional service as needed. Assists in training and coaching all checkout service associates.

Job Requirements

Ensures customer care and selling are #1 priority

Promotes the use of our credit card, Smart Plans, and add-on sales

Possesses knowledge of store, services, and locations of merchandise

Demonstrates strong skill set in suggestive selling techniques for add on sales

Uses the register to ring out customers quickly and accurately, train other employees on the different procedures, keeping the register area clean to ensure customer accessibility and communicates register errors to the appropriate people

Monitors shrink; takes appropriate action to minimize waste; demonstrates good use of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) by applying sensors on designated items and ensuring tags are deactivated as goods are sold

Possesses knowledge of financial goals regarding sales, margin and shrink and take steps to improve the front end in these areas

Provides customer service by making eye contact, greeting customers, engage in friendly conversations with customers to build relationships, available to answer all customers questions and inquires, calling for additional help when necessary and helping customers out to their car if needed

Facilitates dialogue between front-line associates and the store leadership team

Works closely with the HR Lead to ensure completion of compliance training of all department associates and to recognize coaching opportunities

Uses the PA system effectively to promote advertised goods

Follows corporate guidelines relating to Merchandise Claims & Control (MCC) and known loss merchandise

Monitors sale circular and is knowledgeable about items that have sold out, that may be substituted, or if rain checks are being issued

Performs supervisory responsibilities, including, but not limited to: making employment decisions regarding hiring, promoting, demoting, and terminating; conducting performance appraisals; and coaching and developing associates

Performs other duties as assigned

Demonstrates strong skill set in suggestive selling techniques

Must posses a positive, friendly demeanor

Demonstrates expertise in and performs the roles and responsibilities of checkout and service desk associates

Strong reading, writing, oral, and arithmetic skills

Ability to lift and move merchandise, typically a minimum of 20lbs

Repetitive bending, lifting, stretching and reaching skills

Ability to be cross-trained

Ability to stand for long periods, typically 4 to 5 hours at a time

Must be 18 years of age or older

