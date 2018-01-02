Kmart needs checkout service supervisor in Warren

Kmart is seeking a checkout service supervisor in Warren.
Job Description
Req/Job ID: 904135BR
Employing Entity: Kmart Corporation
Employment Category: Regular, Part-time
Job Function: Team Lead
Store ID: 04206: WARREN, MI
Provides “World Class” Member Service by surprising and delighting our members everyday. Supervises fast and efficient cash register operations. Observes member traffic and calls for additional service as needed. Assists in training and coaching all checkout service associates.
Job Requirements
- Ensures customer care and selling are #1 priority
- Promotes the use of our credit card, Smart Plans, and add-on sales
- Possesses knowledge of store, services, and locations of merchandise
- Demonstrates strong skill set in suggestive selling techniques for add on sales
- Uses the register to ring out customers quickly and accurately, train other employees on the different procedures, keeping the register area clean to ensure customer accessibility and communicates register errors to the appropriate people
- Monitors shrink; takes appropriate action to minimize waste; demonstrates good use of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) by applying sensors on designated items and ensuring tags are deactivated as goods are sold
- Possesses knowledge of financial goals regarding sales, margin and shrink and take steps to improve the front end in these areas
- Provides customer service by making eye contact, greeting customers, engage in friendly conversations with customers to build relationships, available to answer all customers questions and inquires, calling for additional help when necessary and helping customers out to their car if needed
- Facilitates dialogue between front-line associates and the store leadership team
- Works closely with the HR Lead to ensure completion of compliance training of all department associates and to recognize coaching opportunities
- Uses the PA system effectively to promote advertised goods
- Follows corporate guidelines relating to Merchandise Claims & Control (MCC) and known loss merchandise
- Monitors sale circular and is knowledgeable about items that have sold out, that may be substituted, or if rain checks are being issued
- Performs supervisory responsibilities, including, but not limited to: making employment decisions regarding hiring, promoting, demoting, and terminating; conducting performance appraisals; and coaching and developing associates
- Performs other duties as assigned
- Demonstrates strong skill set in suggestive selling techniques
- Must posses a positive, friendly demeanor
- Demonstrates expertise in and performs the roles and responsibilities of checkout and service desk associates
- Strong reading, writing, oral, and arithmetic skills
- Ability to lift and move merchandise, typically a minimum of 20lbs
- Repetitive bending, lifting, stretching and reaching skills
- Ability to be cross-trained
- Ability to stand for long periods, typically 4 to 5 hours at a time
- Must be 18 years of age or older
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.