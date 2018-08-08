Kroger looks to hire 600 in Michigan during two-day event this weekend

Kroger is hiring hundreds at its Michigan stores during an event this weekend.

Here's the info from Kroger:

The Kroger Co. of Michigan will hire associates for a variety of jobs during open interviews scheduled for all Michigan Kroger stores on Friday and Saturday, August 10 and 11, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The grocer presently has more than 600 positions available.

Applicants may apply online at www.jobs.kroger.com or use “mobile apply,” which allows job seekers to submit applications through their smartphones or tablet devices. Candidates may then go to any store on August 10 or 11 for an interview. No appointment is necessary, but applicants must apply online before attending the hiring event.

“Our continued growth across Michigan is creating job openings for friendly, hard-working associates, with many positions available on our ClickList teams,” said Oscar Blaser, human resources manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “We offer various career paths for associates and incredible opportunities for advancement. Applying to work at our Michigan Kroger stores is easy with open interviews and candidates’ ability to apply from anywhere.”

The Kroger Co. of Michigan hired 12,078 new associates during 2017.

