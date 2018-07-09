L'Anse Creuse Public Schools in Clinton Township set to host job fair on Tuesday

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - L'Anse Creuse Public Schools set to host a non-instructional job fair on Tuesday, July 10 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harry L. Wheeler Community Center and Administrative Offices.

L'Anse Creuse has openings for positions at various buildings. The district is looking to hire bus drivers, bus aides, maintenance and grounds workers, custodians, food service workers, mechanics, childcare professionals, SACC (School-Aged Child Care) aides, sports coaches, and ELL (English Language Learning) paraprofessionals.

There are no available teaching positions at this time. Representatives from the relevant departments across the district will be in attendance to discuss available positions and conduct on-site interviews. All qualified applicants are encouraged to stop by at any point during the duration of the fair.

More details can be found by visiting http://hr.lc-ps.org and clicking on the “View Open Jobs” link on the sidebar.

The Harry L. Wheeler Community Center and Administrative Offices is located at 24076 F.V. Pankow Blvd.

For more information, please contact the L’Anse Creuse Human Resources Office at 586-783-6300 ext. 1213.

