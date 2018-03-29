Landscape Crew Leaders wanted in Pontiac

Job Title
Landscape Crew Leaders
Location
Pontiac
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
Do you prefer to work outdoors and go home after a hard day's work? English Gardens has a job for you! Join our Professional Landscape team in Pontiac as a Crew Leader. Dig in the dirt and plant trees and shrubs during our busy spring/summer/fall season and install holiday light displays during the winter season. The ideal candidate enjoys hard, physically demanding work. Our crews work in most weather conditions.
All candidates must demonstrate enthusiasm, initiative, excellent customer service and a willingness to learn.
What we offer:
- Higher than average compensation
- Generous employee discount up to 50% off
- Paid training
- Opportunities for advancement
Responsibilities and Duties
- Ability to follow directions in Construction Manual
- Practice overall safety on the job site and in the yard (includes proper truck, trailer and equipment operation and training.)
- Job site coordination with crew members
- Assist in reaching the projected hours proposed for each landscape project
- Keep proper maintenance of equipment
- Communicate professionally with clients
- Demonstrate a professional appearance at all times
- Follow the company policy and procedures
- Be able to read plans and complete the installation according to the scale plan
- Be able to perform warranties or small landscape jobs independently or with another crew member
- Assist with all tasks assigned to the crew for the landscape project
- Take on the responsibility to do a specific job within the landscape project
Qualifications and Skills
- Must load and unload product at each site
- Loader Operation preferred, but willing to train the right candidate
- Must be able to lift 50 pounds
- Must be able to arrive to work on time
- Must be able to stand and walk 8-10 hours per day
- Must be able to adjust to seasonal temperatures – hot, cold, wet, dry
- Must be eligible to work in the United States
- Must pass a criminal background check
