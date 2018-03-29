Landscape Crew Leaders wanted in Pontiac

Job Title

Landscape Crew Leaders

Location

Pontiac

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Do you prefer to work outdoors and go home after a hard day's work? English Gardens has a job for you! Join our Professional Landscape team in Pontiac as a Crew Leader. Dig in the dirt and plant trees and shrubs during our busy spring/summer/fall season and install holiday light displays during the winter season. The ideal candidate enjoys hard, physically demanding work. Our crews work in most weather conditions.

All candidates must demonstrate enthusiasm, initiative, excellent customer service and a willingness to learn.

What we offer:

Higher than average compensation

Generous employee discount up to 50% off

Paid training

Opportunities for advancement

Responsibilities and Duties

Ability to follow directions in Construction Manual

Practice overall safety on the job site and in the yard (includes proper truck, trailer and equipment operation and training.)

Job site coordination with crew members

Assist in reaching the projected hours proposed for each landscape project

Keep proper maintenance of equipment

Communicate professionally with clients

Demonstrate a professional appearance at all times

Follow the company policy and procedures

Be able to read plans and complete the installation according to the scale plan

Be able to perform warranties or small landscape jobs independently or with another crew member

Assist with all tasks assigned to the crew for the landscape project

Take on the responsibility to do a specific job within the landscape project

Qualifications and Skills

Must load and unload product at each site

Loader Operation preferred, but willing to train the right candidate

Must be able to lift 50 pounds

Must be able to arrive to work on time

Must be able to stand and walk 8-10 hours per day

Must be able to adjust to seasonal temperatures – hot, cold, wet, dry

Must be eligible to work in the United States

Must pass a criminal background check

