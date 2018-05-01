Landscape Foreman wanted in Plymouth

Job Title

Landscape Foreman

Company Name

TURFTransitions

Location

Plymouth MI

Job Type

Full Time, Hourly

Job Summary

Come for a job, stay for a career!

Do you want to be a part of a company that takes pride in it's employees and the work it produces? TURFTransitions is a proud locally owned and operated business based out of Plymouth MI and servicing the Metro Detroit area. Our team appreciates people with good attituded and a love of the Green Industry. TURFTransitions wants you to join our team that specializes in lawn maintenance, hardscape designs and install, landscape maintenance, irrigation, and more. If you want to grow in this industry join us and earn and learn.

TURFTransitions is invested in its employees and we are devoted to providing a great work-place environment to work.

Higher than industry average wages

Incentive programs available

Continued education in the green industry

"Family Atmosphere" working conditions

Over time pay for over 40 hours a week

Year-round career opportunities

We encourage our employees to grow themselves and the industry, advancement opportunities are always available to those who put in the positive effort.

This upcoming 2018 season we are seeking to fill the following positions:

Landscape Foreman:

We are looking for an individual that has a positive and eager attitude with a passion for leadership and ability to manage a landscape crew. This is a working Foreman position, so we are looking for someone who enjoys getting dirty at the same time as running a crew. Able to look at work orders and know exactly what materials are needed to get the job done while managing the crew to get the job done in the appropriate time required. Being able to efficiently communicate with the crew and supervisors ensures that any confusion will be minimized on the job site. We work 50 hours a week during business days and work occasional weekends, $16-$20/ hour plus time and a half for over 40 hours a week.

Necessary Skills:

Minimum 3 years of experience in landscape profession.

Strong leadership and communication skills.

Professional and mature attitude in order to engage crew and clientele.

Valid chauffer's license with reliable transportation.

Proficiency in patio construction, retaining wall construction, rock wall install, softscape install and maintenance, and property maintenance.

Paperwork processing.

Quality control and time management skills.

How to apply

Please call (248) 462-3738, or email mmarek@turftransitions.com to set up your interview.



