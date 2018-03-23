Landscape worker wanted

Job Title

Landscape worker

Location

Inkster

Job Type

Seasonal/ Full time

Job Summary

Brantley Development provides municipal grounds maintenance services to cities in the Metro Detroit Region.

Responsibilities and Duties

Use of edger, weed whip, and walk behind mower

Operate and maintain riding lawnmower or zero-turn mower

Ability to determine wanted and unwanted vegetation.

Following safety practices.

Cleanup of job sites; consisting of debris, household materials, etc.

Carry a sense of urgency to assure work is done in a timely manner.

Work for extended periods of time in various weather conditions

Qualifications and Skills

Previous lawn care experience is preferred, but not required

Valid Drivers license with MDOT card is encouraged.

Due to the inherently dangerous nature of the industry and the requirements to work with or around hazardous equipment, employees must be able to maintain attention and concentration for extended periods of time.

Must be able to wear Personal Protection Equipment as necessary.

Must be able to enter and exit a vehicle numerous times a day.

Must be able to withstand exposure to all kinds of weather while completing work assignments, i.e., rain, heat, sun, cold.

Must be able to communicate with others.

Must be able to lift, move and maneuver up to 50 pounds on an infrequent basis, and up to 10 pounds on a frequent basis.

Must have endurance necessary to perform these duties throughout a standard eight or ten hour day.

How to apply

Contact Stanley Brantley -- Brantley_Development@yahoo.com

or

Open Interview on March 31 at 1 p.m.

2648 Bayhan

Inkster, MI 48141

