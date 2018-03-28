Landscaping crew member needed in Pontiac

Job Title
Landscaping Crew Member
Location
Pontiac
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
Join our professional landscape team in Pontiac as a Seasonal Crew Member. Dig in the dirt and plant trees and shrubs during our busy spring/summer/fall season; install and take-down holiday light displays during the winter season. Our crews work year-round, in most weather conditions. The ideal candidate enjoys hard, physically demanding work. All candidates must demonstrate enthusiasm, initiative, excellent customer service and a willingness to learn.
WE OFFER:
- Higher than average compensation
- Generous employee discount up to 50% off
- Paid training
- Opportunities for advancement
Responsibilities and Duties
- Assist with all tasks assigned to the crew for the landscape project
- Summer: install landscape jobs to specifications
- Plant trees and shrubs
- Install soil and mulch
- Unload job materials at each site; load job materials for the following day
- Practice overall safety on the job site and in the yard
- Follow all company policies and procedures
Qualifications and Skills
- Must be able to arrive to work on time
- Must be able to lift 50 pounds
- Must be able to stand and walk 8-10 hours per day
- Must be able to adjust to seasonal temperatures (hot, cold, wet, dry)
- Must be legally eligible to work in the U.S.
- Must pass a criminal background check
How to apply
Please apply by visiting our website at: https://www.englishgardens.com/our-team/landscape
