Landscaping crew member needed in Pontiac

Job Title

Landscaping Crew Member

Location

Pontiac

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Join our professional landscape team in Pontiac as a Seasonal Crew Member. Dig in the dirt and plant trees and shrubs during our busy spring/summer/fall season; install and take-down holiday light displays during the winter season. Our crews work year-round, in most weather conditions. The ideal candidate enjoys hard, physically demanding work. All candidates must demonstrate enthusiasm, initiative, excellent customer service and a willingness to learn.

WE OFFER:

Higher than average compensation

Generous employee discount up to 50% off

Paid training

Opportunities for advancement

Responsibilities and Duties

Assist with all tasks assigned to the crew for the landscape project

Summer: install landscape jobs to specifications

Plant trees and shrubs

Install soil and mulch

Unload job materials at each site; load job materials for the following day

Practice overall safety on the job site and in the yard

Follow all company policies and procedures

Qualifications and Skills

Must be able to arrive to work on time

Must be able to lift 50 pounds

Must be able to stand and walk 8-10 hours per day

Must be able to adjust to seasonal temperatures (hot, cold, wet, dry)

Must be legally eligible to work in the U.S.

Must pass a criminal background check

How to apply

Please apply by visiting our website at: https://www.englishgardens.com/our-team/landscape

