Landscaping crew member needed in Pontiac

Job Title

Landscaping Crew Member

Location

Pontiac

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Join our professional landscape team in Pontiac as a Seasonal Crew Member. Dig in the dirt and plant trees and shrubs during our busy spring/summer/fall season; install and take-down holiday light displays during the winter season. Our crews work year-round, in most weather conditions. The ideal candidate enjoys hard, physically demanding work. All candidates must demonstrate enthusiasm, initiative, excellent customer service and a willingness to learn. 

WE OFFER: 

  • Higher than average compensation 
  • Generous employee discount up to 50% off 
  • Paid training 
  • Opportunities for advancement

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Assist with all tasks assigned to the crew for the landscape project 
  • Summer: install landscape jobs to specifications 
  • Plant trees and shrubs 
  • Install soil and mulch 
  • Unload job materials at each site; load job materials for the following day 
  • Practice overall safety on the job site and in the yard 
  • Follow all company policies and procedures

Qualifications and Skills

  • Must be able to arrive to work on time 
  • Must be able to lift 50 pounds 
  • Must be able to stand and walk 8-10 hours per day 
  • Must be able to adjust to seasonal temperatures (hot, cold, wet, dry) 
  • Must be legally eligible to work in the U.S. 
  • Must pass a criminal background check

How to apply

Please apply by visiting our website at: https://www.englishgardens.com/our-team/landscape

