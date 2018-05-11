L'Anse Creuse to host teacher job fair

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - L'Anse Creuse Public Schools is looking for teachers and is hosting a job fair Tuesday at the Harry L. Wheeler Community Center and Administrative Offices.

The event runs from 1 to 6 p.m.

More Headlines

L'Anse Creuse is looking to hire teachers for full-time and substitute positions. Representatives from schools across the district will be in attendance to discuss the available positions and conduct on-site interviews.

All qualified applicants are encouraged to stop by at any point during the duration of the fair.

The Harry L. Wheeler Community Center and Administrative Offices is located at 24076 F.V. Pankow Blvd.

More details can be found here or by calling 586-783-6300, ext. 1213.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.