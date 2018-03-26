Lawn and landscaping work available in Livonia

Job Title
Lawn and landscaping work
More Headlines
Location
Livonia
Job Type
Hourly part and full time
Job Summary
Lawn cutting and landscaping.
Responsibilities and Duties
Outdoor work cutting lawns and or landscaping. Operating mowers weed whips edgers blowers wheelbarrows and other various tools
Qualifications and Skills
- Clean driving record
- Willing to be drug tested
- No criminal background
- Prompt and punctual
How to apply
Email: Brett@bluevalleylawn.com
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.