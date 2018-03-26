Lawn and landscaping work available in Livonia

Job Title

Lawn and landscaping work

More Headlines

Location

Livonia

Job Type

Hourly part and full time

Job Summary

Lawn cutting and landscaping.

Responsibilities and Duties

Outdoor work cutting lawns and or landscaping. Operating mowers weed whips edgers blowers wheelbarrows and other various tools

Qualifications and Skills

Clean driving record

Willing to be drug tested

No criminal background

Prompt and punctual

How to apply

Email: Brett@bluevalleylawn.com

www.bluevalleylawn.com

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.