Job Title

Lawn & Tree Technicians

Location

Livonia

Job Type

Full Time $18-$20/hr.

Job Summary

We are actively seeking people to fill important positions in our lawn fertilization and tree/shrub care divisions. MDA certification is required in 3A, 3B, or 6. We want you to be part of our team!

How to apply

Send resumes to db-info@db-greener.com.



