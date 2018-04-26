Lawn & Landscape Workers wanted

Job Title

Lawn & Landscape Workers

More Headlines

Company Name

Affordable Lawn and Snow

Location

Troy, MI

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Must be capable of operating hydraulic walk behind mowers, zero turn riding mowers, backpack blowers, edgers, weed whips, shrub trimmers, chain saws, driving a truck, pulling a trailer. Experience in all aspects of lawn care and landscaping.

Must have a valid Michigan driver's license and clean driving record. Must also having a working cell phone, be on time, self-motivated, dependable, courteous to customers, drug free and no drinking before or during working hours.

Hours will vary from 30-40 hours per week.

How to apply

Please email service@affordablelawnandsnow.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.