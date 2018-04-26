Lawn & Landscape Workers wanted

Job Title
Lawn & Landscape Workers
Company Name
Affordable Lawn and Snow
Location
Troy, MI
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
Must be capable of operating hydraulic walk behind mowers, zero turn riding mowers, backpack blowers, edgers, weed whips, shrub trimmers, chain saws, driving a truck, pulling a trailer. Experience in all aspects of lawn care and landscaping.
Must have a valid Michigan driver's license and clean driving record. Must also having a working cell phone, be on time, self-motivated, dependable, courteous to customers, drug free and no drinking before or during working hours.
Hours will vary from 30-40 hours per week.
How to apply
Please email service@affordablelawnandsnow.com.
