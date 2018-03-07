Lead Designer needed at 999 Tech Row

Job Title
Lead Designer
Location
999 Tech Row in Madison Heights
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
- Knowledge of Welding/Manufacturing Processes
- Knowledge of steel Shipping Rack Design
- Minimum of 5 Years Experience in Project Management of Shipping Racks/Containers
- Knowledge of Basic Computer File System Structures
- Exceptional communication skills
- Strong focus on interpersonal and customer service relationships
- Good Meeting Skills
- Good Presentation Skills
Responsibilities and Duties
- Provide scheduling for multiple tasks
- Manage, plan, set priorities and implement detailed instructions to team to ensure timing
- Act as liaison between Operations management and the individual designers to create consistency between customer deliverables and cost targets
- Act as liaison between Design operations and the customers/customer representatives
- Manage design cost complexity to ensure coverage on additions and deletions in work assignments
- Schedule and track multiple project and task assignments for maximum resource utilization and timely billing for services provided
- Support business development activities and proposal preparation
- Work to Continuously Improve processes
- Enforce procedures and work instructions with the design staff to ensure consistency in work product
- Provide a focus for design accuracy for subordinates
- Provide hands on support to your team as required
- Support Special Projects as Required
Qualifications and Skills
- Bachelors Degree in Engineering/Design or Equivalent Experience
- Minimum of 8 Years Experience Modeling/Detailing/Designing with CAD Systems
- Minimum of 5 Years Automotive Returnable Packaging Design
How to apply
Please send all resumes to lsuber@goilogic.com.
