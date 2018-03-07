Jobs

Lead Designer needed at 999 Tech Row

Job Title

Lead Designer

Location

999 Tech Row in Madison Heights

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

  • Knowledge of Welding/Manufacturing Processes
  • Knowledge of steel Shipping Rack Design 
  • Minimum of 5 Years Experience in Project Management of Shipping Racks/Containers 
  • Knowledge of Basic Computer File System Structures
  • Exceptional communication skills 
  • Strong focus on interpersonal and customer service relationships 
  • Good Meeting Skills 
  • Good Presentation Skills 

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Provide scheduling for multiple tasks 
  • Manage, plan, set priorities and implement detailed instructions to team to ensure timing 
  • Act as liaison between Operations management and the individual designers to create consistency between customer deliverables and cost targets 
  • Act as liaison between Design operations and the customers/customer representatives 
  • Manage design cost complexity to ensure coverage on additions and deletions in work assignments 
  • Schedule and track multiple project and task assignments for maximum resource utilization and timely billing for services provided 
  • Support business development activities and proposal preparation 
  • Work to Continuously Improve processes 
  • Enforce procedures and work instructions with the design staff to ensure consistency in work product 
  • Provide a focus for design accuracy for subordinates 
  • Provide hands on support to your team as required 
  • Support Special Projects as Required 

Qualifications and Skills

  • Bachelors Degree in Engineering/Design or Equivalent Experience 
  • Minimum of 8 Years Experience Modeling/Detailing/Designing with CAD Systems 
  • Minimum of 5 Years Automotive Returnable Packaging Design 

How to apply

Please send all resumes to lsuber@goilogic.com.

