Letterpress/Small Press Operator, Bindery Cutter needed in Canton Township

Job Title

Letterpress/Small Press Operator, Bindery Cutter

Company Name

Stylecraft Printing

Location

Canton Township, Mich. 

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Duties will be split between: 

  • Letterpress Department (die-cutting, scoring, numbering, multi-part form imprinting) 
  • Small Pressroom (2 color Itek, 1 color Chief) 
  • Finishing Department (cutting jobs to final size)

Qualified Candidates should have: 

  • General knowledge of commercial printing 
  • Experience as Letterpress Operator or Small Press Operator preferred 
  • Experience as Bindery Cutter preferred

How to apply

Send resume to: 
mmccusker@stylecraftprinting.com

