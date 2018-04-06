Letterpress/Small Press Operator, Bindery Cutter needed in Canton Township

Job Title
Letterpress/Small Press Operator, Bindery Cutter
Company Name
Stylecraft Printing
Location
Canton Township, Mich.
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Duties will be split between:
- Letterpress Department (die-cutting, scoring, numbering, multi-part form imprinting)
- Small Pressroom (2 color Itek, 1 color Chief)
- Finishing Department (cutting jobs to final size)
Qualified Candidates should have:
- General knowledge of commercial printing
- Experience as Letterpress Operator or Small Press Operator preferred
- Experience as Bindery Cutter preferred
How to apply
Send resume to:
mmccusker@stylecraftprinting.com
