​​Liberty Security Group hiring Security Officers in Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor

Job Title
Security Officer
Company Name
Liberty Security Group
Job Type
$10.00-$12.00 F/T, P/T Seasonal
Job Summary
Full-time, Part-time and Seasonal Positions available. Must have flexible availability, Day's afternoon's and Midnight shifts available. Hiring for locations in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor area's.
Qualifications and Skills
Must be able to pass a drug screen and background check. Must have High School Diploma, GED/equivalent.
How to apply
www.shiftboard.com/LSGINC/register.HTML
