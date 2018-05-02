​​Liberty Security Group hiring Security Officers in Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor

Job Title

Security Officer

More Headlines

Company Name

Liberty Security Group

Job Type

$10.00-$12.00 F/T, P/T Seasonal

Job Summary

Full-time, Part-time and Seasonal Positions available. Must have flexible availability, Day's afternoon's and Midnight shifts available. Hiring for locations in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor area's.

Qualifications and Skills

Must be able to pass a drug screen and background check. Must have High School Diploma, GED/equivalent.

How to apply

www.shiftboard.com/LSGINC/register.HTML

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.