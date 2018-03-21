Licensed Practical Nurse wanted in Detroit

Job Title

LPN

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time, Part time, Contingent

Job Summary

Responsible to the Department Director/Manager, and its patients for rendering nursing care in assigned area in terms of individualized patient needs, according to dependent and independent nursing functions and conformance with recognized nursing techniques, procedures and established standards based on scope of practical nursing.

Demonstrates nursing knowledge commensurate with licensure scope of practice. Provide patient care services for patients under the direction of the Director of Nursing or shift Registered Nurse.

Qualifications and Skills

Graduate of an accredited school of vocational nursing.

Valid registration as LPN/LVN in the state of employment

Completion of state approved I.V. Therapy course preferred. (in state of employment)

Current AHA Healthcare provider training (BCLS).

Interested candidates are welcome to submit a resume via to leroy.cochran@stonecrestcenter.com.

