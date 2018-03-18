Local linehaul truck drivers wanted in Pontiac

Job Title

Truck Driver

Location

Pontiac, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time -- home daily

Job Summary

Local linehaul drivers (night shift): Dedicated home daily routes hauling freight to terminals in our network. This position is a combination of driving and dock.

Qualifications and Skills

Class A commercial drivers license

Hazmat and tanker (or willingness to obtain)

Must be at least 21 years of age

6 months previous tractor trailer driving experience

Must be proficient in driving a manual transmission in a tractor trailer

Acceptable motor vehicle record

Meet or exceed the medical standards of the U.S. Department of Transportation

How to apply

Apply in person at:

537 Bradford St.

Pontiac, MI 48341

