Local linehaul truck drivers wanted in Pontiac

Job Title
Truck Driver
Location
Pontiac, Mich.
Job Type
Full Time -- home daily
Job Summary
Local linehaul drivers (night shift): Dedicated home daily routes hauling freight to terminals in our network. This position is a combination of driving and dock.
Qualifications and Skills
- Class A commercial drivers license
- Hazmat and tanker (or willingness to obtain)
- Must be at least 21 years of age
- 6 months previous tractor trailer driving experience
- Must be proficient in driving a manual transmission in a tractor trailer
- Acceptable motor vehicle record
- Meet or exceed the medical standards of the U.S. Department of Transportation
How to apply
Apply in person at:
537 Bradford St.
Pontiac, MI 48341
