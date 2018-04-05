Lockout Tagout Graphics Illustrator wanted in Clinton Township

Job Title

Lockout Tagout Graphics Illustrator

Company Name

Steptron Technologies, Inc.

Location

Clinton Township, Mich.

Job Type

Hourly\Overtime

Job Summary

Primary responsibility of the Graphic Illustrator is to create visually engineered Lockout Tagout procedures in MS Word or Excel.

Responsibilities and Duties

Establish machine schematics and procedures using Microsoft Word and Excel.

Proof procedures for accuracy

Update project documentation

Will work with a team of 6 other illustrators

Qualifications and Skills

Extensive knowledge of MS Word and Excel a must

Effective written and verbal communication skills

Effective time management skills, works well under pressure

Must have an eye for detail

Self motivated

Team player

No Lockout Tagout experience required, training provided

How to apply

Send Resume: rlock@steptron.com

