Lockout Tagout Graphics Illustrator wanted in Clinton Township

Job Title

Lockout Tagout Graphics Illustrator

Company Name

Steptron Technologies, Inc.

Location

Clinton Township, Mich.

Job Type

Hourly\Overtime

Job Summary

Primary responsibility of the Graphic Illustrator is to create visually engineered Lockout Tagout procedures in MS Word or Excel. 

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Establish machine schematics and procedures using Microsoft Word and Excel. 
  • Proof procedures for accuracy 
  • Update project documentation 
  • Will work with a team of 6 other illustrators

Qualifications and Skills

  • Extensive knowledge of MS Word and Excel a must 
  • Effective written and verbal communication skills 
  • Effective time management skills, works well under pressure 
  • Must have an eye for detail 
  • Self motivated 
  • Team player 
  • No Lockout Tagout experience required, training provided 

How to apply

Send Resume: rlock@steptron.com

