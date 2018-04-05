Lockout Tagout Graphics Illustrator wanted in Clinton Township

Job Title
Lockout Tagout Graphics Illustrator
Company Name
Steptron Technologies, Inc.
Location
Clinton Township, Mich.
Job Type
Hourly\Overtime
Job Summary
Primary responsibility of the Graphic Illustrator is to create visually engineered Lockout Tagout procedures in MS Word or Excel.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Establish machine schematics and procedures using Microsoft Word and Excel.
- Proof procedures for accuracy
- Update project documentation
- Will work with a team of 6 other illustrators
Qualifications and Skills
- Extensive knowledge of MS Word and Excel a must
- Effective written and verbal communication skills
- Effective time management skills, works well under pressure
- Must have an eye for detail
- Self motivated
- Team player
- No Lockout Tagout experience required, training provided
How to apply
Send Resume: rlock@steptron.com
