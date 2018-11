Job Title

Sanitation

Company Name

LSG Sky Chefs

Location

Romulus, MI (DTW)

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Unload carts that the flight attendants used on the flight of snack foods, beverages, coffee, candies, dishes, and plastic drawers. Loading the dishwasher. Other duties as assigned.

How to apply

You can apply through Indeed, our website www.lsgskychefs.com, or email us at dtwjobs.lsgskychefs@gmail.com.

