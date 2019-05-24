Machine Operator wanted at Sentech Services in Auburn Hills

Job Title
Machine Operator
Company Name
Sentech Services
Location
Auburn Hills
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
Full-time Plastic Injection Machine Operator Monday thru Friday; 2nd and 3rd Shift preferred; Overtime is mandatory if asked 2:00pm to 10:30pm - 2nd Shift 10:00pm to 6:30am - 3rd Shift
Responsibilities and Duties
- Operates one or more injection molding machines that mold custom reusable packaging • Troubleshoots and monitors injection molding machines • Cycles the machine, by loading and unloading molds • Cleans and maintain molds while in production • Inspects molded parts by gauging and visual inspection
Qualifications and Skills
- Able to read and comprehend Work Instructions and Set Up Sheets
- Must have a basic mechanical aptitude
- Must be able to do basic math
- Must be able to lift up to 30lbs
How to apply
Apply online at www.sentechservices.com or In-person at our Auburn Hills Office located at 2685 Lapeer Rd. Auburn Hills MI, 48326. Please call will any questions 248-364-4260.
