Machine Operator wanted in Auburn Hills

Job Title

Machine Operator

Location

Auburn Hills

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Operate welding press that fuses materials together. Must know equipment and safety rules.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Load various raw stampings into the weld machine fixtures and cycles the machine.

Remove the assembly from the weld fixture and visually inspect the part for visual defects.

Load finished assembly onto conveyor or into shipping container and proceed to next part.

Replace and clean welding tips/electrodes and nozzle as required.

Record operational problems on "Process Note Sheets."

Remove debris and put side gates up on baskets after emptying.

Must be aware of problems with the welding press during press operations.

Responsible for the quality of the parts being produced.

Fills out quality and production documentation.

Communicates to appropriate personnel quality issues of the parts being produced by the operator's press.

Periodically inspects parts being produced.

Records data on "Operation Check Sheets."

Follow control plan; report defects and problems, such as: cracks, burrs, etc., with product and/or tooling to production supervisor or quality personnel.

Actively participate in the continuous improvement process and incorporate the zero defect standard in all work.

Strips all old labels from containers before beginning production.

Uses tracer tags to label finished (full) containers.

General house keeping of work station

Wear all safety equipment and work in a safe manner.

Work well within a team environment.

Qualifications and Skills

To perform the job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements list below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability requires. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Ability to add, subtract, multiply and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals.

Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form. Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variable in standardized situations.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

While performing the duties of the job, the employee is regularly required to stand; walk; use hands to finger; handle or feel; reach with hands and arms; and talk or hear. The employee is occasionally required to sit and climb or balance.

The employee must regularly lift and/or move to to 10 pounds and occasionally lift and or move up to 45 lbs. Specific vision ability required by the job include close vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus.

