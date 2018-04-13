Jobs

Machine Operator wanted in Rochester Hills

Job Title

Machine Operator

Company Name

Otto Bock Polyurethane Technologies, Inc.

Location

Rochester Hills

Job Type

Hourly, Full Time

Job Summary

  • Light industrial company in Rochester Hills is in need of hourly production workers. 
  • We manufacture molded foam products. 
  • Machine operator de-molds and preps the mold, maintains the machine. 

$12.00 per hour during probation. 
$12.50 after 90 day probation plus eligible for benefits. 

Afternoon Shift: 2:00p - 10:00p 
Midnight Shift: 10:00p - 6:00a 
$0.25 shift premium for either shift. 

Qualifications and Skills

  • Must be able to follow written work instructions. 
  • Must have reliable transportation and good attendance. 
  • We require drug testing and we will perform a background check. 

How to apply

Please forward your resume to cathy.zimmer@ottobock.com.

