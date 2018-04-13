Machine Operator wanted in Rochester Hills

Job Title
Machine Operator
Company Name
Otto Bock Polyurethane Technologies, Inc.
Location
Rochester Hills
Job Type
Hourly, Full Time
Job Summary
- Light industrial company in Rochester Hills is in need of hourly production workers.
- We manufacture molded foam products.
- Machine operator de-molds and preps the mold, maintains the machine.
$12.00 per hour during probation.
$12.50 after 90 day probation plus eligible for benefits.
Afternoon Shift: 2:00p - 10:00p
Midnight Shift: 10:00p - 6:00a
$0.25 shift premium for either shift.
Qualifications and Skills
- Must be able to follow written work instructions.
- Must have reliable transportation and good attendance.
- We require drug testing and we will perform a background check.
How to apply
Please forward your resume to cathy.zimmer@ottobock.com.
