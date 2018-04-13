Machine Operator wanted in Rochester Hills

Job Title

Machine Operator

More Headlines

Company Name

Otto Bock Polyurethane Technologies, Inc.

Location

Rochester Hills

Job Type

Hourly, Full Time

Job Summary

Light industrial company in Rochester Hills is in need of hourly production workers.

We manufacture molded foam products.

Machine operator de-molds and preps the mold, maintains the machine.

$12.00 per hour during probation.

$12.50 after 90 day probation plus eligible for benefits.

Afternoon Shift: 2:00p - 10:00p

Midnight Shift: 10:00p - 6:00a

$0.25 shift premium for either shift.

Qualifications and Skills

Must be able to follow written work instructions.

Must have reliable transportation and good attendance.

We require drug testing and we will perform a background check.

How to apply

Please forward your resume to cathy.zimmer@ottobock.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.