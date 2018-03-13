Machine Operators, Assembly Operators, Hi-Lo Operators wanted in Livonia

Job Title
Machine Operators, Assembly, Hi-Lo
Location
Livonia, Mich.
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Pratt Industries is looking for 40 Machine Operators, Assembly Operators and Hi-Lo Operators for 1st, 2nd and 3rd shift.
Compensation:
Various by position;
- 1st shift: $10.00/hr
- 2nd shift: $11.00/hr
- 3rd shift: $11.00/hr
- Hi-Lo Compensation: $12 and up
Responsibilities and Duties
- Includes receiving material that has been picked from the Warehouse.
- Ability to read customer order tags and breakdown material from the Warehouse to accurately fill customer orders.
- Matching part number on material from Warehouse with part number on customer order tag.
- Fill order correctly in terms of quantity requested and quantity being shipped.
- Work well individually and as part of a team.
Qualifications and Skills
- Able to read a tape measure with speed and accuracy.
- Able to calculate figures and amounts such as percentages, measurement, volume and rate.
- Able to apply concepts of high school math.
- Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or graphic form.
- Ability to deal with problems involving one or more concrete variables in standardized situations.
How to apply
Please submit resumes to Izabela Juga at izaj125@kellyservices.com or call 313-550-6175.
