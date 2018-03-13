Machine Operators, Assembly Operators, Hi-Lo Operators wanted in Livonia

Job Title

Machine Operators, Assembly, Hi-Lo

More Headlines

Location

Livonia, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Pratt Industries is looking for 40 Machine Operators, Assembly Operators and Hi-Lo Operators for 1st, 2nd and 3rd shift.

Compensation:

Various by position;

1st shift: $10.00/hr

2nd shift: $11.00/hr

3rd shift: $11.00/hr

Hi-Lo Compensation: $12 and up

Responsibilities and Duties

Includes receiving material that has been picked from the Warehouse.

Ability to read customer order tags and breakdown material from the Warehouse to accurately fill customer orders.

Matching part number on material from Warehouse with part number on customer order tag.

Fill order correctly in terms of quantity requested and quantity being shipped.

Work well individually and as part of a team.

Qualifications and Skills

Able to read a tape measure with speed and accuracy.

Able to calculate figures and amounts such as percentages, measurement, volume and rate.

Able to apply concepts of high school math.

Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or graphic form.

Ability to deal with problems involving one or more concrete variables in standardized situations.

How to apply

Please submit resumes to Izabela Juga at izaj125@kellyservices.com or call 313-550-6175.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.