Machine Operators, Assembly Operators, Hi-Lo Operators wanted in Livonia

Pratt Industries looking to fill 40 positions

Job Title

Machine Operators, Assembly, Hi-Lo

Location

Livonia, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Pratt Industries is looking for 40 Machine Operators, Assembly Operators and Hi-Lo Operators for 1st, 2nd and 3rd shift. 

Compensation:

Various by position; 

  • 1st shift: $10.00/hr 
  • 2nd shift: $11.00/hr 
  • 3rd shift: $11.00/hr 
  • Hi-Lo Compensation: $12 and up 

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Includes receiving material that has been picked from the Warehouse. 
  • Ability to read customer order tags and breakdown material from the Warehouse to accurately fill customer orders. 
  • Matching part number on material from Warehouse with part number on customer order tag. 
  • Fill order correctly in terms of quantity requested and quantity being shipped. 
  • Work well individually and as part of a team.

Qualifications and Skills

  • Able to read a tape measure with speed and accuracy.
  • Able to calculate figures and amounts such as percentages, measurement, volume and rate.
  • Able to apply concepts of high school math. 
  • Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or graphic form.
  • Ability to deal with problems involving one or more concrete variables in standardized situations.

How to apply

Please submit resumes to Izabela Juga at izaj125@kellyservices.com or call 313-550-6175.

