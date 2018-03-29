Machine Operators wanted in Sterling Heights

Job Title

Machine Operator

More Headlines

Location

Sterling Heights, Mich.

Job Type

$12/hr, Full Time (temp to hire)

Job Summary

Malone Staffing Solutions is looking for Machine Operators located in Sterling Heights, Mich.

Two shifts:

5:00 am - 4:00 pm

4:00 pm - 3:00 am

Monday - Friday (must be able to work up to 10 - 12 hrs)

Responsibilities and Duties

Inspect products using caliper, micrometer and gauging to measure the parts to standards and adjusting product weight to meet specifications.

Stop or reset machines when malfunctions occur, clear machine jams, and report malfunctions to a supervisor.

Remove finished plates from machine and inspect before placing them in finish bins

Qualifications and Skills

Must be at least 18 years of age or older • Have a High School diploma or GED • Dependable transportation to and from work • Must be available to work overtime, as scheduled.

6 months or more working in a Manufacturing company • In the event you are offered employment and have accepted, please have 2 forms of valid ID

Offers of employment will be conditioned upon successfully passing Malone Solutions Pre-employment written test, drug test, and criminal background check.

Must have Machine Operator experience

Hands on tools (caliper, micrometer and ganging)

How to apply

Go on to website at: malonesolutions.com and put your application. Note: when get to the website click on "looking for WORK apply here>> the next page click any jobs that is in WARREN, MI. Please input all your information and when you complete that it will give you a THANK YOU FOR APPLYING! Call the office at 586-838-1735 or email at: warren@malonesolutions.com that you completed your application and what is the next step!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.