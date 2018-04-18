Machine Tool Electrician wanted in Farmington Hills

Job Title
Machine Tool Electrician
More Headlines
Company Name
Advance Staffing
Location
Farmington Hills, MI
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Will be responsible for wiring new machines and control panels from schematic's.
Qualifications and Skills
Must be able to read an electrical schematic. Must be able to wire machinery and equipment for on-site installation. Must have own tools.
How to apply
Online: http://www.advancestaffingonline.com/job-postings/apply/3253/
Email: resume@advancestaffingonline.com
Fax: 74-943-6094
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.