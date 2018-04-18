Machine Tool Electrician wanted in Farmington Hills

Job Title

Machine Tool Electrician

More Headlines

Company Name

Advance Staffing

Location

Farmington Hills, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Will be responsible for wiring new machines and control panels from schematic's.

Qualifications and Skills

Must be able to read an electrical schematic. Must be able to wire machinery and equipment for on-site installation. Must have own tools.

How to apply

Online: http://www.advancestaffingonline.com/job-postings/apply/3253/

Email: resume@advancestaffingonline.com

Fax: 74-943-6094

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.