Macomb County Sheriff's Office holding law enforcement career night

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a career night for anyone looking to start a career in law enforcement.

We invite you to come and meet with our recruiters on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office west entrance. A presentation will be given on the Comtec 911 Dispatch Center, Corrections, and Road Patrol.

We are looking to add qualified and motivated people to our family; this could be you! Stop bouncing from job to job and start your exciting career in law enforcement. Aspire to reach your dreams and work in one of our specialized units: Traffic Bureau, Detective Bureau, Computer Crimes, Fugitive Team, Narcotics Team, Marine Division, and many more!

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office offers numerous benefits including health insurance, dental, vision, vacation, sick days, holiday bonuses, 401K, deferred compensation, and overtime opportunities. Our Dispatchers earn a salary of $48,524.17 and our Correctional Deputies earn a salary of $49,494.16.

Do not let this opportunity pass you by. If you have earned your high school diploma or equivalent you need to reserve your seat for this great event. Please contact our Training Division at 586-307-9311. Seating is limited so call today!

