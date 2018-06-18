Macomb Family Services hiring Direct Care Workers in Shelby Township

Job Title
Direct Care Worker
Company Name
Macomb Family Services, Inc.
Location
Shelby Township
Job Type
Part time and full time
Job Summary
Direct Care Staff for developmentally disabled adults needed. Must truly care about helping individuals achieve their goals. Provide support with daily living skills including personal hygiene, eating, medication, toileting and other daily living activities.
Applicants must be available to work afternoons, weekends, and holidays. Overtime available.
Full and part-time positions are available. Health and Dental benefits, life insurance, 403b plan, please call for more details.
M.O.R.C. training preferred but not required, we will train and pay you hourly while in training. $9.75 per hour to start, up to $11.00 per hour once trained. Also room for advancement within the agency if interested in management. We will work around school schedules.
Must have a valid drivers license and clear criminal record.
How to apply
Job fair - Every Thursday - 9am - 2pm
Macomb Family Services, Inc.
36975 Utica Road, Suite 104
Clinton Township, MI 48036
Interview and you could be offered a job on the spot!
