Macomb Montessori Academy hiring elementary teacher in Warren

Montessori Elementary Teacher
Macomb Montessori Academy
Warren, MI
Full-Time/Salary
Macomb Montessori Academy is a diverse educational community built on the Montessori philosophy that fosters curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking in its students. The Academy will foster an environment that meets students' individual needs to pursue academic excellence, become life-long learners, and responsible global citizens.
Responsibilities and Duties
JOB GOAL:
To provide students with a first class learning experience, contributing to their development as responsible citizens and leaders in their communities.
Qualifications and Skills
- Valid Michigan elementary teaching certificate.
- Able to differentiate instruction for each individual student based on their academic growth plan.
- Excellent verbal and written expression using proper grammar and vocabulary.
- Strong interpersonal skills.
- Works well and has a passion for urban education.
How to apply
To apply, please visit: https://www.applitrack.com/choice/onlineapp/_application.aspx?posJobCodes=1470&posFirstChoice=Elementary%20School%20Teaching&posSpecialty=
Applications will be accepted until position has been filled.
