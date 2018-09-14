Macomb Montessori Academy hiring elementary teacher in Warren

Job Title

Montessori Elementary Teacher

Company Name

Macomb Montessori Academy

Location

Warren, MI

Job Type

Full-Time/Salary

Job Summary

Macomb Montessori Academy is a diverse educational community built on the Montessori philosophy that fosters curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking in its students. The Academy will foster an environment that meets students' individual needs to pursue academic excellence, become life-long learners, and responsible global citizens.

Responsibilities and Duties

JOB GOAL:

To provide students with a first class learning experience, contributing to their development as responsible citizens and leaders in their communities.

Qualifications and Skills

Valid Michigan elementary teaching certificate.

Able to differentiate instruction for each individual student based on their academic growth plan.

Excellent verbal and written expression using proper grammar and vocabulary.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Works well and has a passion for urban education.

How to apply

To apply, please visit: https://www.applitrack.com/choice/onlineapp/_application.aspx?posJobCodes=1470&posFirstChoice=Elementary%20School%20Teaching&posSpecialty=

Applications will be accepted until position has been filled.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.