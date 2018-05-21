Macy's looking to fill full-time, part-time positions during hiring event Tuesday in Metro Detroit

Macy's is looking to hire for several positions at stores in Metro Detroit during a hiring event this week.

WHAT:

Macy’s is hiring full-time and part-time colleagues across departments to serve customers in Detroit area stores. In several of these stores, Macy’s will be hiring in the cosmetics department as part of 1,000 positions being added across the country. Macy’s will host special hiring events in many of its area stores. Candidates can expect a warm and comfortable hiring experience.

Macy’s colleagues are crucial touchpoints for our customers in store, helping to enhance their shopping experiences on a day-to-day basis. Colleagues provide service on the selling floor, serve store operations’ needs, and also fulfill orders for customers who buy online or via mobile.

The company strives to create great experiences for Macy’s colleagues, in addition to providing a merchandise discount.

Candidates should apply in advance at macysJOBS.com to discover open positions and opportunities for on-site interviews.

WHEN:

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.



WHERE:

Macy’s Somerset Collection

Macy’s Twelve Oaks

Macy’s Lakeside

Macy’s Southland

Macy’s Fairlane Town Center



